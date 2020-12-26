Nana Yaw Amponsah reveals why Kotoko walked away from Blay's transfer

Nana Yaw Amponsah has revealed why Kotoko opted not to sign Medeama midfielder Justice Blay.
The 28-year-old midfielder was linked with a permanent move to the Porcupines during the transfer window after his impressive one-year loan but nothing came of it.
It was believed at the time the two clubs couldn’t see eye to eye over a fee and the Kumasi-based club signed an alternative in Muniru Sulley, the younger brother of former Inter Milan and A.C. Milan player Sulley Muntari.
According to the Chief Executive Officer of Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Porcupines were told Blay would cost 300,000 cedis which they believed was too high.
"Medeama quoted 300,000 cedis and a future transfer fee of 40% on Justice Blay but we were also quoting 200,000 cedis and 40% onward but Moses Parker wasn't ready - Nana Yaw Amponsah told Oyerepa FM
The alternative for Justice Blay is Muniru Sulley whose resale value is around $500,000. He has played in the Ghana League, Romania, Belarus, Portugal, etc."
Muniru has been involved in some matches for the Porcupines both on the local and continental level and Nana Yaw Amponsah believes Muniru is proving his worth following his signing.
"Considering Muniru Sulley's matches I have watched, he is the best passer. Check the Analysis of matches he has played, accurate passing etc."
Muniru Sulley in November joined Asante Kotoko as an alternative for Justice Blay. He started his career with Ashanti Akim Missiles and Liberty Professional returns to the Ghana Premier League after eight years in Europe.
During the 2013 January transfer window, Muniru signed the first professional contract of his career. The midfielder was signed by CFR Cluj as a replacement for playmaker Modou Sougou, who left the club for Marseille. He wore the number 48 on his jersey to celebrate his mother's (née Hajia Kande) birthday.
In June 2015, aged 22, Muniru joined FCSB on a four-year contract, with the Romanian champions paying an undisclosed fee for his transfer. He scored his first goal for the club against AS Trenčín, in the Champions League second qualifying round's second leg.
In November 2017, Muniru joined Tondela on a deal until June 2019. He made a total of four appearances for the club and assisted once.
In August 2019, he joined Russian Premier League club FC Tambov. He was removed by Tambov from their squad on 30 May 2020, after only appearing in one Russian Cup game for the club.