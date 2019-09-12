NC congratulates Black Meteors after booking U-23 AFCON ticket

Ghana were held to a 1-1 draw by the Fennec Foxes last Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Algeria to seal a 1-0 win courtesy a 67th-minute strike from Yaw Yeboah.

Below is the statement from the NC

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association congratulates the technical handlers and players of the Black Meteors for their impressive feat in Setif, Algeria last night in the final round of the CAF U-23 qualifiers.

Their remarkable 1:0 victory over Algeria, which qualified them to the CAF Under 23 Championship in Egypt on a 2:1 aggregate, was surely achieved by dint of hard work, resilience and patriotism.

The Black Meteors have been relentless under difficult situations, and even when the Tokyo 2020 dream appeared over after the frustrating 1:1 draw in Accra last week, Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his team, as well as the players, remained focused and optimistic.

They fought on to achieve what seemed unlikely, and we commend the team for their resilience and patriotism, which has earned them and the nation qualification to the CAF Under 23 Championship in Egypt.

As the team returns home tomorrow to begin preparations for the CAF U-23 Championship, it is important that they get the required support to enable them perform even better in Egypt to get Ghana the elusive Olympic football slot in Tokyo next year.