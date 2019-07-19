NC have no locus to rename GFA - Fred Pappoe

Former Ghana Football Association Vice President Fred Pappoe has stated that the Normalisation Committee (NC) have no right to change the name and logo of the country's football governing body.
Earlier this week, reports went rife that the DR Amoah-led committee has proposed a new logo as well as a change in name of Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ‘Association of Ghana Football’. (AGF).
However, Great Olympics board member Fred Pappoe has taken swipe at NC over their intention to make changes to the name and logo of the country's football governing body.
“I am not a lawyer but common sense tells me that only directors or owners of an entity can change its name or logo and governance structure. I think from these recommendations one can see an intention to do away with the GFA as exists now.
Whoever made these recommendations must explain things to Congress before members can decide on whether to vote for or against.” he told Happy FM
“As it stands now, I don’t see the relevance of changing name and structure unless the proponents convince us as to why we need these changes. In any case, Congress must ratify these recommendations before they can come to life.
“The recommendations put forward will make the structure of the Ghana FA different from other Federations and the justification for that should be made clear to us,” he added.
