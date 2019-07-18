AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Black Stars pitted in Group C alongside South Africa

The Black Stars of Ghana have been pooled in Group C alongside South Africa and Sudan in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
The trio will be joined by the winner of the preliminary round qualifier between Mauritius and Sao Tome & Principe in Group C.
Ghana and South Africa will be slugging it out again after their recent pre-AFCON friendly in Dubai which ended in a goalless draw.
The preliminary round of qualifiers will begin in October while the group stages of the qualifiers will start in November and continue until November 2020.
AFCON 2021 is set to take place in Cameroon who were stripped of the current tournament (AFCON 2019) hosting rights in November last year.
READ ALSO: