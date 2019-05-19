NC's Special Competition: Hearts brush off Sharks to stay top, Yacouba scores as Kotoko beat Medeama

Accra Hearts of Oak beat Elmina Sharks 3-1 at the Nduom Sports Stadium to stay top of the Normalisation Committee Special competition.
First-half penalty from Christopher Bonney and second-half strikes from Manaf Umar and Fatawu Mohammed gave the Phobians a comfortable 3-1 win over the Ndoum Boys. George Amonoo scored the consolation for Sharks.
Elsewhere at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi Asante Kotoko recovered from their defeat to Ashgold as they beat Medeama 2-0.
Goals from Abdul Fatawau Safiu and returnee Sogne Yacouba gave the Porcupines a deserved win.
WAFA's slump continued as Inter Allies brushed them off after a 4-2.
Full Results
INTER ALLIES 4-2 WAFA
DWARFS 1-2 LIBERTY
HEARTS 3-1 ELMINA SHARKS
KARELA 2-0 DREAMS FC
11 WONDERS 0-0 ADUANA
ASHGOLD 4-0 BECHEM UTD
KOTOKO 2-0 MEDEAMA
READ ALSO:
For the Latest Sports News visit primenewsghana.com