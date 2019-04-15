Prime News Ghana

NC' Special Competition: Table after matchday 5

By Vincent Ashitey
The Normalisation Committee's Special Competition continued over the weekend at the various match venues over the weekend.

Matchday 5 of the Special Competition produced some interesting results. 

LibertyProfFC 0-1 Hearts Of Oak

AshantiGold SC 1-0 MedeamaSC

KarelaUtd FC 3-1 Inter AlliesFC

Dreams FC 1-1 WAFA

Eleven Wonders 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

Ebusua Dwarfs 0-0 Elmina Sharks

Bechem United 1-1 Asante Kotoko 

 

Below is the table after matchday 5.

                         ZONE A STANDINGS

 TEAMS                                   GP          GD            PTS

1. Asante Kotoko                  5 5 10
2. AshantiGold 5 1 8
3. Aduana Stars 4 2 7
4. Medeama SC 3 0 6
5. Bechem United 4 0 5
6. Eleven Wonders 4 0 3
7. Wa All Stars 0 0 0
8. Berekum Chelsea 3 -6 0

 

                     ZONE B STANDINGS

TEAMS                                       GP           GD          PTS

1. Karela United 5 3 10
2. WAFA SC 5 3 10
3. Hearts of Oak 5 1 9
4. Liberty Professionals 5 1 7
5. Elmina Sharks 5 0 7
6. Dreams FC 5 0 5
7. Inter Allies 5 -1 5
8. Ebusua Dwarfs 5 -7 1

