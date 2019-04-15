NC' Special Competition: Table after matchday 5

The Normalisation Committee's Special Competition continued over the weekend at the various match venues over the weekend.
Matchday 5 of the Special Competition produced some interesting results.
LibertyProfFC 0-1 Hearts Of Oak
AshantiGold SC 1-0 MedeamaSC
KarelaUtd FC 3-1 Inter AlliesFC
Dreams FC 1-1 WAFA
Eleven Wonders 2-0 Berekum Chelsea
Ebusua Dwarfs 0-0 Elmina Sharks
Bechem United 1-1 Asante Kotoko
Below is the table after matchday 5.
ZONE A STANDINGS
TEAMS GP GD PTS
|1. Asante Kotoko
|5
|5
|10
|2. AshantiGold
|5
|1
|8
|3. Aduana Stars
|4
|2
|7
|4. Medeama SC
|3
|0
|6
|5. Bechem United
|4
|0
|5
|6. Eleven Wonders
|4
|0
|3
|7. Wa All Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8. Berekum Chelsea
|3
|-6
|0
ZONE B STANDINGS
TEAMS GP GD PTS
|1. Karela United
|5
|3
|10
|2. WAFA SC
|5
|3
|10
|3. Hearts of Oak
|5
|1
|9
|4. Liberty Professionals
|5
|1
|7
|5. Elmina Sharks
|5
|0
|7
|6. Dreams FC
|5
|0
|5
|7. Inter Allies
|5
|-1
|5
|8. Ebusua Dwarfs
|5
|-7
|1
