NC'Special Competition: Hearts pip Liberty in Accra derby, Kotoko share spoils with Bechem United

By Vincent Ashitey
Hearts of Oak won the bragging rights in the Accra derby played against Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf Park in matchday 5 of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.

The Phobians defeated the Scientific Soccer lads by a lone goal courtesy Kwadwo Obeng Junior. The left-footer attacker broke the deadlock after he rose highest to head home from a corner.

Liberty Professionals after the recess piled pressure on the continental club master for the equaliser. They nearly got back on level terms after some indecision in the Hearts Of Oak box, but, they failed to take advantage.

The Phobians hang on to their lead as the brought proceedings to an end at the Carl Reindorf Park.

The win sees the Rainbow boys have recording consecutive wins in the competition for the first time. 

Matchday 5 results 

LibertyProfFC 0-1 HeartsOfOakGH

AshantiGold SC 1-0 MedeamaSC

KarelaUtd FC 3-1 InterAlliesFC

DreamsFootballC 1-1 @WAFA

Eleven Wonders 2-0 BerekumChelseaF

Ebusua Dwarfs 0-0 ElminaSharks

BechemUnitedFC 1-1 Asante Kotoko 

