NC'Special Competition: Hearts pip Liberty in Accra derby, Kotoko share spoils with Bechem United

Hearts of Oak won the bragging rights in the Accra derby played against Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf Park in matchday 5 of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.
The Phobians defeated the Scientific Soccer lads by a lone goal courtesy Kwadwo Obeng Junior. The left-footer attacker broke the deadlock after he rose highest to head home from a corner.
Liberty Professionals after the recess piled pressure on the continental club master for the equaliser. They nearly got back on level terms after some indecision in the Hearts Of Oak box, but, they failed to take advantage.
The Phobians hang on to their lead as the brought proceedings to an end at the Carl Reindorf Park.
Matchday 5 results
LibertyProfFC 0-1 HeartsOfOakGH
AshantiGold SC 1-0 MedeamaSC
KarelaUtd FC 3-1 InterAlliesFC
DreamsFootballC 1-1 @WAFA
Eleven Wonders 2-0 BerekumChelseaF
Ebusua Dwarfs 0-0 ElminaSharks
BechemUnitedFC 1-1 Asante Kotoko