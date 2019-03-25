PHOTOS: NC Special Competition to kick off on Sunday after launch

The Normalization Committee (NC) has finally launched it's Special Competition on Monday, March 25, 2019.
The event was held at the Ghana Football Association Secretariat with a host of dignitaries gracing the occasion.
Cudjoe Fianoo Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Chairman of Parliamentary select committee on Youth and Sports Alex Agyekum were part of the dignitaries as well as new member of the NC Samuel Osei Kuffour.
At the ceremony Chairman of the NC Dr Kofi Amoah said "the competition will be used to test the reforms that will be brought on board as well as the rapid adjudication of cases".
62 clubs have confirmed their participation with the exemption of WA All Stars and New Edubiase.
WA All-Stars today announced that former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi has agreed to sell all his interest and that new owners are expected soon and also confirmed their readiness to participate in the competition.
The competition will kick off this Sunday, March 31, 2019, at various centres. The competition will be used to select reps for CAF inter-club competition.
A break down of the competition and prizes
Each pf the 64 clubs will receive GHC 30,000 as participation fee.
Tier 1 (Premier League clubs)
GHC
Winner 200,000
Runner up 100,000
Note: The winner will represent Ghana at the CAF Champions League
Tier 2 clubs ( Division One)
Winner 150,000
Round-up 80,000
Knockout Phase
Round of 32
Clubs to get 50,000
Round 16 = 60,000
Quarter final 80,000
