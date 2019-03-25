Kotoko trains today ahead of NC' Special Competition

Asante Kotoko will begin training today March 25, ahead of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.
The Porcupine Warriors had been on break since their elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup over a week ago but they will have to regroup again and start preparations ahead of the impending tournament.
The players will report at the Adako Jachie Training Pitch at exactly 3:00 pm and they will have physical sessions under coach Akonnor.
The Normalisation Committee Special Tournament which is specially designed for the premier and second-tier clubs will start this weekend.
The Special Committee will be launched today at 6:00 pm at the GFA secretariat.
