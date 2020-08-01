Newly constituted Ashantigold board holds maiden meeting

The Board of Directors for Ashantigold Sporting Club had their first executive Board meeting on Friday, July 31.
In a meeting held in Kumasi this afternoon, the Board held discussions on diverse issues including; player transfers and recruitment, Youth team program, sponsorships and income generation initiatives, supporters and club relationship, as well as club facilities maintenance and renovation.
Also discussed were the club’s target, plans and preparations for the 2020/21 CAF confederations cup.
In attendance was club president Dr. Kwaku Frimpong, Nana Adu Abankro Acheampong, Chief Executive Officer Mr. Emmanuel Frimpong, Mr. Yaw Asabere, Nana Osei Kwadwo, Nana Boakye and Nana Akwasi Fosu. Mr. Yaw Fosu couldn’t make it.
The Board has a two-year mandate to steer the affairs of the club.
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of AshantiGold, Emmanuel Frimpong says his outfit is 85% ready to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.
The club’s last participation in Africa in the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup came to an abrupt end in the preliminary stages after they got eliminated by Moroccan club RS Berkane.
Frimpong has revealed that their target is to reach the last four.
"Our target is Semi-Finals & the target is realistic. We want to make AshantiGold one of the best clubs in Africa. We want to make Ghanaians proud. We will come back with a victory. We are actually ready for the CAF Confederations cup.
AshantiGold have beefed up their team with new additions ahead of the competition. They have signed 2016 MTN FA Cup best player Yaw Anorl from Bechem United and 2016/17 Ghana Premier League top scorer Hans Kwofie has rejoined the club.