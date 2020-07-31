Video+ photos: GFA President Kurt Okraku distributes PPEs to residents of Maamobi

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku on Thursday led a delegation to distribute Personal Protective Equipment to residents of Maamobi to aid in the fight against Covid-19.
The team include former Black Stars players Ibrahim Tanko, Stephen Appiah and Augustine Arhinful who aided the GFA President in the fight against Covid-19.
Beneficiaries of the GFA’s commendable act included market women, taxi drivers, pedestrians, etc.
The exercise which was led by the President of the Ghana FA is set to continue in other regions which will be led by the various Regional FA Chairmen.
It would be recalled that on Friday, July 24, 2020, the Black Stars donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and assorted items worth one hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢100,000) to the Ghana Football Association to be distributed to Ghanaians as their contribution to the fight against COVID-19.
The items include hand sanitizers and branded face masks.
Ghana's Covid-19 case count as at July 31 stands at 35,142 with 31,286 recoveries and 175 deaths.
The Ghana Health Service has attributed the decline in active Covid-19 cases to what they described as some improvement in adherence to safety protocols.