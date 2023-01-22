Nketiah double sees Arsenal edge Man United in five-goal thriller

Eddie Nketiah's last-minute goal saw Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-2 in a thrilling contest at the Emirates as the league leaders restored their five-point advantage over Manchester City.
Marcus Rashford gave United an early lead with a brilliant run and strike, the striker's ninth goal in nine games in all competitions since the World Cup finished, the most of any player in Europe's big five leagues.
However, Arsenal soon levelled through Nketiah, whose powerful close-range header made it 18 goals in his last 26 starts for the club, an impressive run that includes 12 goals in his last 13 starts at the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta's side went ahead for the first time thanks to Bukayo Saka's fizzing drive from distance eight minutes into the second half.
But United were back on level terms six minutes later as Lisandro Martinez scored his first goal for United, the Argentina World Cup winner taking advantage of Aaron Ramsdale's mistake to float a header into the net.
But there was late, late drama as Nketiah touched home Martin Odegaard's mishit shot and, after a tense check for offside by the Video Assistant Referee, the roof came off the Emirates.
As a result, Arsenal restore their five-point lead over second-placed City, who had beaten Wolves 3-0 earlier in the day, while United remain fourth in the table and now lie 11 points off the leaders, who also have a game in hand on their title rivals.
Next up for Premier League leaders Arsenal is a FA Cup fourth-round trip to title rivals Manchester City on Friday, kick-off 8pm.
The Gunners return to Premier League action away to Everton on February 4, kick-off 12.30pm. Mikel Arteta's side then have two home games, against Brentford and Man City, before two away trips to Aston Villa and Leicester end their February schedule.
United will need to put their league thoughts on pause, as they have three cup games within the next 10 days.
United go to Nottingham Forest for their Carabao Cup semi-final tie first leg on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports.
Erik ten Hag's side then turn their attention to their FA Cup fourth-round tie, as they host Championship side Reading on Saturday, kick-off 8pm. United then play Forest in the return leg of their cup semi-final on the following Wednesday.
United's next league game is a home match against Crystal Palace on February 4, kick-off 3pm.
Skysports