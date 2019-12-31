PrimeNewsGhana

Nominees for 2019 SWAG Awards announced

By Mutala Yakubu

The Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) has released the 2019 nominees for the 45th SWAG Awards to be held in Accra.

The 45th MTN SWAG Awards will be held at the Accra International Conference Center in the New Year.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of SWAG, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, said the nominees went through a careful but rigorous process in deciding who deserves to be honoured.

A total of 27 sportsmen and sportswomen, as well as sports administrators and institutions, have been nominated for awards.

SWAG will also decorate its past President's Mr Joe Aggrey and Mr Oheneba Charles for their enormous contributions to SWAG and the Sports industry in Ghana.

Full List Below :

Personality of the Year

Richard Oblitey Commey

4X100mts Relay Team
Botso Nkegbe

National Team of the Year

Weightlifting
4×4 Relay Team

Footballer of the Year (Male)

Jordan Ayew
Mubarak Wakaso
Thomas Partey

Footballer of the Year (Female)

Grace Asantewaa
Janet Egyiri
Elizabeth Addo

Footballer of the Year (Local)

Joseph Esso
Felix Annan
Shafiu Mumuni

Coach of the Year

Nii Otoo Larkyne (Weightlifting)

Professional Boxer of the Year

Richard Oblitey Commey

Amateur Boxer of the Year

Shakur Samed

Female Athlete of the Year

Nadia Eke (Triple Jumper)
Deborah Acquah (Long Jumper)
Rose Yeboah Amoanimaah (High Jumper)

Male Athlete of the Year

Joseph Paul Amoah (4x100m Relay Team)
Benjamin Kwaku Azamati (4x100m Relay Team)

Para-Athlete of the Year

Raphael Botsyo NkegbTam

Table Tennis Player of the Year

Emmanuel Commey

Prospect of the Year

Rose Amoanimaa
Nuhu Gado Ibrahim
Grace Obour

Rugby Player of the Year

Anita Halm – Female
Alex Dorpenyo – Male

Armwrestler of the Year

Derrick Kwakye – Male
Grace Mintah – Female

Weightlifters of the Year

Christian Amoah(Male)
Winnifred Ntumi(Female)

Hockey Player of the Year (Male)

Ernest Opoku
Emmanuel Ankomah
Eugene Acheampong

Hockey Player of the Year (Female)

Mavis Berko
Elizabeth Opoku
Nafisatu Umaru

SWAG TOP 5

Armwrestling
Badminton
Weightlifting
Athletics
Rugby

Dedication and Valour

Saani Dendem – Anokye Stars

Professional Golfer of the Year

Vincent Torgah
Emos Korblah
Kojo Barnni

Taekwondo Athlete of the Year

Henrietta Naa Ayele Armah – Female
Benson Nii Adom Addo – Male

Special and Meritorious Awards

Oteng Aboagye
Abdul Haye Yartey
Richard Akporkavie
Nii Odartey Lamptey
Beach Volleyball Team

Corporate Award

MTN
ABL
Ghana Gas
Goil
TT Brothers

President’s Award

Hon Joe Aggrey
Oheneba Charles