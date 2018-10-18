Normalization Committee apologizes to the media

The Normalization Committee have apologized to the media for the unfortunate incident that happened between freelance journalist Ekow Asham Lawyer Kweku Duah.
Lawyer Duah Adonteng was a bit late for the Normalization Committee's meeting with the media at Alisa Hotel and Ekow Asmah queried why the spokesperson of the Committee (Dan Kweku Yeboah) had asked the gathering to clap for the legal practitioner on account of him being a lawyer.
Duah Adonteng was furious and responded by saying "I am not interested in this stupidity".
Lawyer Duah later apologized to Ekow Asmah for his rude response.
