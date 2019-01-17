Normalization Committee's ad hoc Committee terms of office released

The GFA Normalization Committee has unveiled six ad hoc committees to help the body in managing football activities in the country until March 31.
The committees have only 3-4 weeks to finish their work.
Vice-chairperson of the Normalization Committee; Lucy Quist in announcing the committees, also spelled out their terms of office as follows.
- TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE
PURPOSE:
To produce a proposal on how the technical aspect of football in Ghana should be run, in order to develop the game to produce a long term sustainable results. These results are focused on ensuring that football is run from the grassroot up, identifying and training the best talents Ghana has for the game.
SUGGESTED OUTCOMES:
- What is the key technical issues facing football in Ghana?
- How is the development of football being affected?
- What should be the guiding principles to establish world-class leadership for football in Ghana?
- How can the game be developed at all levels to produce the best talents?
- Which body should take ownership of this development and how should they own these areas, example the role of the GFA, the role of the government and ministry and so on.
- How do we establish a national football directorate; what should it core mandate be?
- THE REFEREES COMMITTEE
PURPOSE:
To produce a proposal on how the refereeing of football in Ghana should be done in order to restore faith in match outcomes because we all know that is one of our challenges. The people don’t really believe in the outcomes. The document must propose practical ways in which the standard way integrity, professionalism, and commitment of refereeing in Ghana will restore the confidence of all stakeholders in match outcomes while enjoying the game.
SUGGESTED OUTCOMES:
- What are the key challenges facing refereeing in Ghana?
- How can referees become more professional devoid of corruption and malfeasance?
- What sort of training should FIFA/CAF possibly support us with?
- What is the right level in structure and compensation to referees?
- What are the sanctions and enforcement regulations that should be introduced to the code of conduct to ensure adherence?
- What is the current method of continuous referee assessment? Are they adequate? What should be revived or added? Should there be an ongoing GFA accreditation process for referees?
- How referees selected begins? Can this be automated or randomized to minimize collusion and maintain objectivity?
- DOMESTIC LEAGUE COMMITTEE
PURPOSE:
To produce a proposal on how domestic league in Ghana should be re-organized to be engaging to Ghanaians and people outside of Ghana, profitable and sustainable through improved management and execution, it is really important that we have the confidence and joy to support our own game.
EXPECTED OUTCOME:
- How should the league be managed?
- What is the highest profitability of the domestic league?
- What is the most appropriate licensing module? What are the current statutes on this and what change needs to be made?
- What is the right level of investment for the different divisions; premier, first division, and so on? What will be the ideal investment module; sole proprietorship, joint ventures, limited liabilities, community-based. What should we do?
- What are the right modules to make the league profitable and sustainable?
- How is player welfare currently managed by the clubs and how can it be improved? What are the key pillars of their welfare?
- Will a standardized player club contract be helpful?
- What will make matches more entertaining to attract venue attendance and TV viewing of matches?
- NATIONAL TEAMS COMMITTEE
PURPOSE:
To produce a proposal on how the national football teams in Ghana should be developed properly to win medals in international competitions.
SUGGESTED OUTCOMES:
- What will be the stated vision of Ghana for her national football team?
- What qualities must they project for Ghana?
- How many national teams, male and females should Ghana have? Which takes into consideration investment needs and ongoing expenditure and specifically, how many international competitions should Ghana’s national teams be engaged in taking into consideration the CAF and FIFA regulations?
- How can player management at the national level be improved?
- What are the key pillars of their welfare?
- How bonuses if any, should be determined?
- How should their training and coaching be organized?
- What should be adequate camping facilities? Is there a need for a second Prampram for instance?
- Should we establish academies and how should they be staffed?
- What should be the strategy for female and male teams? How about senior versus junior teams, what should we be doing?
- THE MARKETING AND SPONSORSHIP COMMITTEE
PURPOSE:
To produce a proposal on how football in Ghana should be marketed to attract maximum sponsorship to domestic and national teams.
EXPECTED OUTCOME:
- What are the challenges facing sponsorship for Ghanaian football?
- What is the right level and format of marketing to attract sponsorship?
- What are the benchmarks of countries running football similarly to Ghana and what are the characteristics of countries that Ghana should emulate?
- Should we emulate for instance EPL module?
- What is the typical sponsor expectation?
- Does football management in Ghana meet these expectations? If not, how do we do so?
- What is the right operational module for marketing and sponsorship committee?
- How sponsorship revenue should be allocated for the purpose of enhancing football clubs finances as well as overall football development in Ghana
- THE COMMUNICATION AND PROMOTION COMMITTEE
PURPOSE:
To produce a proposal on how football in Ghana should be communicated and promoted to improve engagement, understanding and commitment to the game?
SUGGESTED OUTCOMES:
- How is football currently being communicated and promoted in Ghana, national versus local and how do we even project them even to Ghanaians right here in Ghana?
- What are the opportunities to use football as a more positive tool in our country?
- What will it take for the positive skills football and bodies?
- How the game can strategically positioned more positively and what will make the media focus more positively on the game?
