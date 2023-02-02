Nottingham Forest announce Andre Ayew signing

Nottingham Forest has announced the signing of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.
The forward joins on a free transfer following his recent departure from Al Sadd and has signed a deal until the end of the season.
André will wear the shirt number 42 during his time on Trentside.
André Ayew said: “It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest.
“I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase. It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.
“Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch. We have a strong relationship, he’s a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to.”
“I know what I can bring to the team, I’m ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League.”
Ayew, 33, reunites with Steve Cooper having previously played under the Forest Head Coach at Swansea City, scoring 35 goals in 84 appearances under the Welshman’s tutelage.
Ayew has received a total of 113 international caps. His participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup made him the only Ghanaian player to feature at the nation’s last three World Cups and scored in their opening group stage fixture against Portugal.
Ayew becomes Forest’s 29th signing since winning promotion back to the Premier League last May, with the midlands club adding three players to their ranks on Tuesday’s transfer deadline day as Felipe, Jonjo Shelvey and Keylor Navas all joined