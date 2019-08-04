Odion Ighalo in Barcelona for medicals

Odion Ighalo is currently in Barcelona for proper medical checks and rehabilitation.
The striker has been ruled out of action for several weeks after picking up an injury in the Africa Cup Of Nations for Nigeria.
Ighalo recently confirmed that he was in the Spanish city and will be hoping to get back into shape in time to help his struggling team in the Chinese Super League as they currently sit 12th on the log with the threat of getting relegated after managing just six wins in 21 matches this season.
The former Nigeria international finished as top scorer at the 2019 AFCON; scoring five goals.
