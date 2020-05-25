Ofankor: Landlord justifies shooting and killing of his tenant Victor Stephen Nana Kankam a landlord who allegedly shot and killed his tenant…

Odion Ighalo set to leave Manchester United Striker Odion Ighalo looks set to return to China when his loan deal expires on…

Mory Kanté: African music star dies aged 70 The singer Mory Kanté, who helped bring African music to world audiences with…