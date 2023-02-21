Osimhen on target as Napoli earn victory at Eintracht Frankfurt

Victor Osimhen scored his 20th goal of the season in Napoli’s 2-0 victory away to Eintracht Frankfurt that saw them take charge of their Round of 16 Champions League tie.
Eintracht Frankfurst started the first leg well, with a chance falling to Randal Kolo Muani in the fifth minute. With his back to goal, he managed to cleverly flick it by Amir Rrahmani before turning and firing it wide across the face of goal.
Napoli grew into the game, and had a chance in the 35th minute to take the lead after Hirving Lozano hit the post.
Moments later, Aurelio Buta tripped Osimhen, who was chasing Lozano’s rebound, and the referee didn’t hesitate to point to the spot, but Kevin Trapp came up trumps for the hosts, saving Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s penalty.
Napoli continued to push Eintracht before the half-time whistle, and reaped the rewards in the 40th minute as Philipp Max gave the ball away, allowing Lozano to cross it to Osimhen at the far post, who bundled the ball into the back of the net. The goal meant that the striker has now scored in his eighth consecutive start for Napoli.
The hosts were unable to impose themselves early in the second-half, and a straight red card to Randal Kolo Muani for a reckless foul saw them go down to ten men in the 58th minute.
The visitors took advantage of being a man up, and scored their second shortly after. Kvaratskhelia’s clever backheel flick straight into the path of Giovanni Di Lorenzo allowed the Napoli captain to hit the ball first-time straight into the bottom corner.
