Paa Kwasi Fabin names Everton coach Ancelotti as role model

Aduana Stars coach Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin has named Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti as his role model.
Fabin, 61, who has had coaching spells with the Black Starlets, the Ugandan youth teams, Hearts of Oak, Hearts of Lions, Asante Kotoko and Inter Allies says the Toffees manager is his idol.
According to Paa Kwasi who doubles as the head coach of the national Under 23 team, the Black Meteors calm demeanour at the touchline inspires him.
“Ancelotti because of his call demeanour, even under stress he has control over himself and the team. At any time he has a calm demeanour and his posture at the touchline always inspires me,” told Vision 1 FM.
Ancelotti is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League three times (twice with Milan and once with Real Madrid), and one of only two to have managed teams in four finals.
He has won the FIFA Club World Cup twice, managing Milan and Real Madrid.
Ancelotti is also one of seven people to have won the European Cup or Champions League as both a player and a manager.
He is regarded as one of the best and most successful managers of all time
Carlo Ancelotti has worked for Reggiana, Parma, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and has won domestic titles in Italy, England, France, Spain, and Germany.