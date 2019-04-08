Performance of GH abroad players over the weekend

As the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draws near, Ghanaians players across the world are putting in performances to make coach Kwesi Appiah's 23 man squad.
Below we take a look at how some of the players fared over the weekend
Asamoah Gyan and Bernard Mensah
Ghanaian duo of Asamoah Gyan and Bernard Mensah missed Kayerispor 3-1 win over Sivasspor due to injury.
Ebenezer Ofori
He was an unused substitute as his side New York City were held to a goalless drawn game at home to Montreal Impact.
Jonathan Mensah
Saw 90 minutes of action for Columbus Crew against New England Revolution with his side win by a lone goal.
Abubakar Lalas was an unused substitute in the game whilst Harrison Afful missed the game due to injury
David Accam
The diminutive striker saw 67 minutes of action for Philadelphia Union in their 2-1 win over FC Dallas
Caleb Ekuban
He was on the score sheet for Trabzonspor in their 4-1 win over Antalyaspor on Friday. The goal takes his tally 5 for the season.
Andre Ayew
Climbed off the bench in the 46th-minute mark as his Fenerbache was held to a 1-1 against Ankaragucu.
Lumor Agbenyenu
Played the full throttle for Gotzepe against Akhisar Belediyespor. Elvis Manu also lasted the entire duration for the away side.
Joseph Attamah
Played the entire duration for Basaksehir in their 2-0 win over Konyaspor.
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom
Bagged a brace for Red Star Belgrade as they demolish Proleter 4-0 in the Serbian Super Liga on Sunday night.
Sulley Muntari
Saw 64 minutes of action for Albacete as they record a 1-0 victory at home against Alcorcon.
Michael Essien
Made his debut for Sabail FK over the weekend in the Azerbaijani Premier League as his side were defeated 3-1 by Sabah Baku FK.
Jeffrey Schlupp
Saw 90minutes of action for Crystal Palace as they beat Newcastle by a lone goal.
Jordan Ayew warmed the bench for Palace as Christian Astu was introduced into the game in injury time.
Andy Yiadom
Lasted the entire duration of the game for Reading as they lost to Hull City by 3-1.
Albert Adomah
Was on target for Aston Villa in their 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday. He was booked in the game as well.
Kevin-Prince Boateng
He was an unused substitute for Barcelona as they defeated Atletico Madrid by 2-0. Thomas Partey played the entire duration as well as picked a booking in the game.
Baba Rahman
The left-back lasted the entire duration of the game for Stade Reims in the 1-1 against Lille.
Majeed Waris
He saw 85 minutes of action for Nantes in their 1-0 defeat to Toulouse.
