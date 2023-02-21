Photos: Asamoah Gyan, others sign Atsu’s book of condolence

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan on Tuesday paid a visit to Christian Atsu’s family to offer his condolences along with his former teammates.
Atsu, who made 65 appearances for Ghana, was confirmed dead on Saturday following the Turkey earthquake.
Together with former AC Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Baffuor Gyan, and Haminu Dramani, Gyan visited the home of the late footballer Christian Atsu in Accra to pay their respects.
I was at the house of our brother Christian Atsu, to commiserate with them. Rest in the bosom of the lord my brother . pic.twitter.com/egldhjmpfu— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) February 21, 2023
During the visit, they expressed their condolences to the family and signed a book of condolence. The date for the late footballer’s burial has not yet been announced by his family.