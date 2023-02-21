Prime News Ghana

Photos: Asamoah Gyan, others sign Atsu’s book of condolence

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan on Tuesday paid a visit to Christian Atsu’s family to offer his condolences along with his former teammates.

Atsu, who made 65 appearances for Ghana, was confirmed dead on Saturday following the Turkey earthquake.

Together with former AC Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Baffuor Gyan, and Haminu Dramani, Gyan visited the home of the late footballer Christian Atsu in Accra to pay their respects.

During the visit, they expressed their condolences to the family and signed a book of condolence. The date for the late footballer’s burial has not yet been announced by his family.