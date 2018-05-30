Asamoah Gyan pays a courtesy call on Aviation Minister

Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan paid a courtesy call on Ghana's Aviation Minister Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah to brief her on progress made on his BabyJet Airlines.
The Black Stars captain obtained a license to operate an Airline in Ghana this year.
The Kayserispor striker announced last month that, he is recruiting cabin crew for his soon to begin airlines.
''Paid a courtesy call on the Ministry of Aviation and the Hon. Minister, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah with my team to brief Her on the status and progress of BabyJet Airlines,'' Gyan posted in a tweet.
Read also:Asamoah Gyan announces latest business- 'BJ's Sports Bar'
Gyan is making massive progress in business as he has invested in music, hospitality, services, food and beverages industries.
He has a real estate business and also owns a boxing promotion syndicate.
Paid a courtesy call on the Ministry of Aviation and the Hon. Minister, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah with my team to brief Her on the status and progress of BabyJet Airlines...#ProudGhanaian @AnimSammy @TheNYAPhar @BaffourGyan4 @PrinxRandy @BabyJetApp @ParadisePac1 pic.twitter.com/n3WSVEH7DC— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) May 30, 2018