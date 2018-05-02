Asamoah Gyan announces latest business- 'BJ's Sports Bar'

Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, has announced the latest addition to his numerous businesses, the BJ's Sports Bar.
Asamoah Gyan, in an Instagram post, shared the logo of BJ's (Baby Jet's) Sports Bar, adding that the bar is set to open soon.
The 32-year-old Kayseripor forward owns a conglomerate of about 20 companies including JetLink Events & Logistics located at Adjringanor, a surburb of Accra, which is believed to be managed by his business partner and associate Samuel Anim Addo.
He is also into the music business with Asa Band and has a number of songs to his credit. The Baby Jet promotions, which is currently promoting IBO Lightweight Champion, Emmanuel Tagoe, and other talented boxers, is one of his business ventures.
He has also made investments into companies importing food (Mama Vits Noodles and Rice), water (Paradise Pac), transport, real estate, mining, student hostels and the Aviation industry (Baby Jet Airlines).
Asamoah Gyan recently acquired a license to operate the Baby Jet Airline, which is expected to begin operations this year.
Ghana's leading goal scorer is currently having over 30 coaches (buses) which commutes Accra and Kumasi, as well as other neighbouring countries.
The new BJ's Sports Bar is speculated to be still under construction and located in Osu, Accra.
