Photos: Black Stars hold first training in Cape Coast ahead of Madagascar tie

The Black Stars have held their first training session at the Cape Coast Stadium ahead of their AFCON 2023 qualifier against Madagascar.
The team opened camp in Cape Coast on Saturday and Coach Otto Addo later in the day trained the team to sharpen the rough edges ahead of the Madagascar showdown.
Kudus Mohammed, Andre Ayew, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Antione Semenyo, Richard Ofori among others took part in the session.
The team is expected to train on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday before the game on Wednesday.
Black Stars will take on Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1 before taking on Central African Republic four days later.