Photos: Hearts of Oak begin training at Pobiman

Accra Hearts of Oak have finally begun training at their Pobiman Complex.
The oldest club in Ghana lacked a training pitch of their own and trained all these years at the Ajax Park, Legon.
The club announced last week that they have done enough work on the Pobiman pitch and were ready to use the facility.
This will be a financial blessing to the club as it will enable them to save huge sums of money that were been paid for the use of the Ajax Park.