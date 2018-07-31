Black Princesses fly to France ahead of Women's U-20 World cup

By Haruna Mubarak
The Black Princesses of Ghana have departed Ghana for France ahead of the pending FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France next month. 

The players, technical team members as well as some staff of the Ministry of Youth and Sports travelled with the team last night.

The team initially planned of a trip to Spain to continue preparations before the tournament kicks off.

The trip was eventually cancelled after the ladies had a meeting with the two-member committee, that is Dr Kofi Amoah and Mr Oti Akenteng who form the liaison team.

The team will continue preparation in France ahead of the tournament.

Football in Ghana has been halted for several weeks following the expose' which exposed massive corruption in the game by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

However, the head coach of the Black Princesses Yussif Basigi, is confident that the ladies will be in shape ahead of the pending FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

The head coach released his 21 man squad for the Championship last week.

The Black Princesses are in group A of the FIFA -20 Women's World Cup tournament including host nation, France together with Netherland and New Zealand.

The team will open their campaign on August 5 against France in Vannes. 

They will then face the Netherlands on 8th August before playing New Zealand four days later in Concarneau.

