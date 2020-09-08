Photos: Hearts of Oak launches partnership with StarLife, takes delivery of bus

Accra Hearts of Oak and StarLife Assurance have officially launched their partnership deal in a colourful ceremony today, September 8, 2020.
The ceremony was held at the head office of StarLife Assurance No. 1 Mankata Avenue, Airport Residential Area,
Officials of Hearts of Oak (Board chairman Togbe Afede XIV, CEO Frederick Moore) were present at the ceremony as well as those of StarLife Assurance in this grand breaking event.
READ ALSO: Photos: GFA's 26th Ordinary Congress with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols
The Ghana Premier League club on the day took delivery of a new 48-seater Hyundai bus.
StarLife Assurance acquired the bus for the Phobians and presented the automobile to the Ghanaian giants at the ceremony.
The Phobians will use the new bus to transport them across the country when the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League begins.
StarLife Assurance Company Limited is a leading Life Assurance Company offering a wide range of need -based life assurance products designed to meet the financial security needs of the insuring public.
Incorporated as a limited liability company in compliance with the new Insurance Law 2006, Act 724 in October 2005, thus making it the first Life Assurance company to be separated as a composite Company.
StarLife Assurance has over the years delivered value added services to its valued clients making it one of the preferred Life Assurance companies in Ghana. It is no doubt that we are part of the top three life assurances companies in Ghana.
The Company's mission is: To help people identify the most secured wealth creation opportunities and provide them with unique financial security solutions.