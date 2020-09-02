Photos: GFA's 26th Ordinary Congress with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols

The Ghana Football Association on Tuesday held their 26th Ordinary Congress of the Association at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram.
The Congress was hugely patronized with top football personalities as well as the Minister of Youth and Sports and the Director General of the National Sports Authority.
On the day Congress approved the work programme and budget for the 2020/21 financial year.
The Association’s highest decision-making body also approved a proposal by the Ad-hoc Compensation Committee on allowances and incentives for the President, Vice and Executive Council members.
Below are some shots from the GFA's 26th Ordinary Congress