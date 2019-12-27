GFA approves change in name of Wa All Stars

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has approved the change in name by the Ghana Premier League club – Wa All Stars to Legon Cities Football Club.
This comes after the management of the club in August 2019 wrote to the Association requesting to re-name Wa All Stars’ to transfer ownership from the former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi to ex-Black Stars defender, John Paintsil and his partners.
After deliberation with the club’s management, Wa All Stars will now be known as Legon Cities Football Club per the approval from the GFA.
The change in name has taken effect at a time when the club has in recent times undergone some transition after its sale to the new owners.
Portions of an official statement released by the GFA acknowledging the decision by the club read:
“We acknowledge receipt of a letter from Wa All Stars Football Club dated 23rd December, 2019 requesting for approval for change of your club’s name from Wa All Stars Football Club to Legon Cities Football Club.
The GFA also acknowledges receipts of documents on the change of name to Legon Cities Football Club (an incorporated company) from the Registrar General’s Department attached to your request submitted to the GFA under the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).
Consequently, the GFA hereby approves the change of name from Wa All Stars Football Club to Legon Cities Football Club.
READ ALSO: Coach Goran Barjaktarevic unveiled by Wa AllStars
The 2016 Ghanaian Premier League champions, will open their campaign in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League against Liberty Professionals at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park.