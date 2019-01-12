PHOTOS: Mfantsipim beats WASS to win fifth sprite Ball Title

Mfantsipim School has won the 2019 Sprite Ball Championship at the El Wak Stadium in Accra courtesy a resounding 35-16 win over West Africa Senior High School (WASS).
The win ends Mfantsipim’s losing streak in the finals of Ghana’s biggest high school basketball championship Boys Division.
Mfantsipim also extends its record title count in the competition to five after clinching the last of its four trophies in 2015.
WASS had a great start recording six straight points in the first minutes before Mfantsipim got its first points from Samuel Appiah from the free throw line to trail 3-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The game’s score was tied at eight thanks to a host of converted shots from the free throw line as WASS foul trouble started to pile up.
The third quarter will forever be remembered for Point Guard Samuel Appiah’s super play as he led Mfantsipim’s charge to an 18-13 win.
WASS worsened its plight by consistently turning the ball over and handing Mfantsipim easy transition baskets from Appiah, Nana Kofi Appiah and Kuuku Baidoo Mensah.
Mfantsipim School in Green
Opoku Ware School clinched bronze after securing a 35-16 win over 2018 Champions Presbyterian Senior High School (Osu-PRESEC).
Source: basketballghana