PHOTOS: Mfantsipim gets revenge as they beat Osu PRESEC to book a place in Sprite Ball Championship finals

Mfantsipim School has beaten Presbyterian Senior School (PRESEC-Osu) in its third attempt at the Sprite Ball Championship.
This year’s Sprite Ball Championship is taking place at the El Wak Stadium in Accra and Mfantsipim has booked a place in the finals.
Thanks to a 24-14 over last year’s champions, Mfantsipim has qualified to play in its fifth straight finals at Ghana’s biggest high school basketball tournament.
The teams have faced off several times in recent editions of the competition; twice in 2018 and earlier today in the 2019 edition.
PRESEC-Osu scored a 45-14 win in the first game and added a 25-22 win in the final game over Mfantsipim to clinch the title.
PRESEC-Osu battled hard to tie the game a six and went ahead after starting the game trailing 0-6 as Mfantsipim pushed the pace.
West African Senior High School (WASS) plays in its first final against Mfantsipim while PRESEC-Osu takes on Opoku Ware School for the bronze medal. Sprite Ball is Ghana’s biggest high school basketball tournament.
Source: basketballghana