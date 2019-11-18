Photos: Osabutey, Nicolas Huc and Georgle Barnes win big at Cowbell Legon Triathlon Sprint Series

The 9th edition of Cowbell Legon triathlon Sprint Series was fascinating at the University of Ghana Legon Campus.
Ebenezer Osabutey won the Men individual race with total time of 1'20:06.224, Georgle Barnes won the female relay race with a total time of 2'05:43.34 and Nicolas Huc won the men relay race with a total time of 1'11:05.188 after competing in the various stages, 600m Swimming, 20kg Bike and 5km run.
The British and Australia High Commissioners to Ghana took part in this year's event.
Promasidor the producers of Cowbell, were given special award by Ghana Triathlon Federation (GTF) for their support to help develop and promoting Triathlon in Ghana.
The Legon triathlon Sprint Series was organized by Ghana Triathlon Federation( GTF). and sponsored by cowbell, our milk.
Speaking to the media, the president of Ghana Triathlon Federation, Mr. Bawah expressed his appreciation to the sponsors Promasidor the producers of Cowbell.
Also, he expressed his gratitude to Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Andrew Barnes and the British High commissioner to Ghana Iain Walker, for their support.
He said they hope Cowbell will help them to expand this competition beyond Accra and also looking forward to hosting the 2nd edition of African Triathlon cup coming August next year.
He continued that "Ghana will be hosting the 2023 African Games. I have been with ATU, ITU and they are ready to support Ghana to reach the level where we can host the rest of African competition. But first of all, we need to start with the African Cup and next two years, we will go for the African Competitions and next three years, All African Games. All these activities have been lined-up by the International Triathlon Federation and African Triathlon Union ATU. Of course, we can't do this without the GOC and the Government, so we will do all this together as we move towards 2023 Africa Games."
The events and head of the PR of Cowbell, Mr. Gideon Kodo said "Promasidor, the producers of Cowbell are really grateful to Bawa and his team, GTF for the opportunity and the commitment they put in supporting this sport. We pray and hope Ghana Triathlon grow and become a bigger sport in Ghana"
"Cowbell as a brand, we have always been committed to promoting lesser-known sports. Cowbell for almost the past 20 years have been supporting Cycling in Ghana now Triathlon additional to the sporting disciplines in Ghana.
"Having the two high Commissioners over here, together with the athletes and the media houses as well, that are present here today and ourselves Cowbell been here, we can only say YES it been good and we look forward for a better one in the next Competition that we organize. Let's all help to take this sport to international tournament." he concluded