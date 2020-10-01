Photos: Seven Juvenile footballers of Offinso accident laid to rest

The seven Juvenile footballers who lost their lives in the Offinso accident weeks ago have been buried today.
The seven boys, namely, Ofori Amanfo Ramsey, Alex Agyemang, Antwi Richmond, Abdulai Jamal, Hubert Anaba, Boakye Samuel and Kwame Opoku were on their way from a juvenile screening exercise at a registration centre at Afrancho, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region when the unfortunate incident occurred.
Executives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), on Thursday, October 01, 2020, joined scores of mourners and families of the seven juvenile footballers who lost their lives in the accident.
The GFA delegation was led by Vice President, Mark Addo. Others included Executive Council members Frederick Acheampong and Madam Habiba Atta Forson. Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Football Association Osei Tutu Agyemang, Aminu Abdullai (Kamarat), President of Asokwa Deportivo and Executives of the Regional and District Football Association were all present.
The young footballers between the ages of 12 and 15, who played for a Colts club Africa Vision Football Academy, died after the minibus they were traveling in crashed into the Offin River.
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah (Hon.), the Director-General of the National Sports Authority Prof. Peter Twumasi and some government officials were present at the funeral service to bid their final good-byes to the dead.
May their souls rest in peace.