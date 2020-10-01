Kofi Abban advises Yusif Mubarik and Emmanuel Keyekeh on Kotoko journey

Kumasi Asante Kotoko board member Kofi Abban has sent a piece of advice to newly signed Porcupines lads Yusif Mubarik and Emmanuel Keyekeh.
Mubarik who is a defender while Keyekeh plays as an offensive midfielder were yesterday officially announced as players of the Reds.
And the board member of the Kumasi-based club, Kofi Abban who is the founder and CEO of Rigworld Group, an oil services business with operations across West Africa, welcomed the duo as well as wishing them the best of luck.
He, however, cautioned them not to lose their guard down as the fans will adore them when they give their maximum best to help the club return to its glory days.
He tweeted "Welcome to the porcupine family boys! You work hard here, the fans will absolutely adore you. All the best!"
Kotoko announced the signing of former AshantiGold defender Yusif Mubarik on Wednesday.
The centre-back joined the as a free agent, signing on a three-year deal after passing his mandatory medical
Mubarik joined the Miners from Liberty Professionals in 2017 after an explosive performance in the Ghana Premier League.
The 23-year old established himself as the Miners regular in the 2018 NC Special competition and played an instrumental role in their last campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Mubarik featured 14 times for AshantiGold SC in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic and netted twice for the Miners.
The Ghana Premier League giants also confirmed the acquisition of Emmanuel Keyekeh from Karela United on the same day.
He also penned a three-year deal with the two-time CAF Champions League champions.
Keyekeh played 11 times for Karela United in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which was annulled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.