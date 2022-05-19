Postpone all league matches - Kotoko to GFA

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have made a request to the Ghana Football Association to postpone all league matches until their outstanding with AsanatiGold is played.
This comes on the back of the GFA's eleventh-hour decision to postpone the Porcupines game AshantiGold which was expected to be played Thursday, May 19 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
READ ALSO: Match-fixing: Former AshantiGold CEO advises club on how to appeal ban
The GFA in a statement said, the decision follows an intelligence report and advice from the Ghana Police Service.
“The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the Ghana Premier League Match Day 29 fixture between AshantiGold SC and Asante Kotoko has been postponed indefinitely.” the statement reads“The decision follows an intelligence report and advice from the Ghana Police Service. The Miners were scheduled to play their regional rivals at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Thursday, May 19, 2022.”“The Ghana Football Association would announce a new date in due course. Stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.”
However, Kotoko say they take serious exception to the postponement of the match. They believe issues of sporting integrity may be compromised at this crucial stage.
They further called on the GFA to reimburse them for the cost incurred after spending a night in Obuasi.
It will be recalled that AshantiGold were demoted to Division Two on Monday following their involvement in match-fixing scandal together with Inter Allies.
The Miners were found guilty on several counts including match-fixing and manipulations leading to a ten-year ban of the club president Kwaku Frimpong and eight-year ban of chief executive officer Emmanuel Frimpong.