President Cup: GHALCA confirms new date for Hearts-Kotoko replay

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) have confirmed that the 2019 President's Cup replay between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will come off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, December 15, 2019.
The initial match between the two clubs in September was called off after just five minutes due to the soggy nature of the field after a heavy down.
The match will serve as a good test for the Ghana Premier League giants as the kick of two times after playing the ceremonial match.
A release by the association read: "The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) wishes to announce that the 2019 President's Cup replay between Asante and Hearts of Oak comes off on Sunday December 15, 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
GHALCA vice-chairman Alex Ackumey will head an eight-member organising committee to oversee the smooth running of the event.
Other GHALCA Executive - George Ofoushene and John Ansah will serve on the committee.
Kotoko are represented on the committee by Edmund Ackah and Nana Kwame Dankwah while Alhaji Akambi and Charles Kwarteng represent Hearts of Oak."
Patrick Akotoko will serve as the media coordinator/spokesperson while James Kofi Gawe will act as secretary.