President Cup: Kotoko, Hearts match called off

The President Cup match between Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been called off.
The game was called off after just five minutes due to the soggy nature of the field.
Prior to the game, there was a heavy downpour in Kumasi and that affected the smooth nature of the pitch.
Just five minute into the game, one could easily see both teams were struggling to put their passes together.
The referee attempted to halt the game once but decided to continue but after some minutes, and delibrations between the management of the two clubs and the match commissioner the game was called off.
A new date will be set for the game go on.
READ ALSO: President Cup: Kotoko, Hearts of Oak name strong starting XI