Prophet names 2019 AFCON winner: “I saw a rainbow”

A Ghanaian Prophet at God’s Crown Chapel by the name of Reindolph Oduro Gyebi has said that the Black Stars of Ghana will be the champions of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).
According to the Eagle prophet, Ghana will win the AFCON 2019 and nothing can prevent the prophecy from manifesting.
Ghana has won the AFCON on 4 occasions with the last one coming in 1982. The last six editions of the competition has seen Ghana made it to the semi-final and appearing in the final twice 2010 and 2015 respectively.
In an interview with Nhyira FM morning show host Aduanaba Kofi Asante on Thursday, the Eagle prophet said he saw the Black Stars captain and his vice holding the trophy in his vision.
''It's true. God revealed to me that Black Stars would win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in June,'' he said.
''I saw rainbow clouding over the Black Stars. I also saw captain Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew holding the AFCON trophy and presenting it.”
''God told me that it is the victory he is giving to the country,” the prophet concluded.
Meanwhile, the Confederation of African (CAF) is set to announce the new host nation on 7 January in Cairo after disqualifying Cameroon as hosts late last year.
