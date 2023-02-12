Rashford and Garnacho score late goals as Man United overcome Leeds

Manchester United found a way to beat managerless Leeds at the second time of asking as late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho gave them a 2-0 win at Elland Road.
Having drawn 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the two fierce rivals faced off again in West Yorkshire on Super Sunday and treated supporters to another entertaining spectacle.
After an intriguing, goalless first half, Rashford continued his fine scoring streak with an exquisite header in the 80th minute before substitute Garnacho's fine finish sealed all three points for the visitors (85).
The result means Manchester United move above Manchester City into second place ahead of the champions' game against Aston Villa later in the day and also sees them close the gap on leaders Arsenal to five points.
Leeds will take confidence from earning a draw at Old Trafford and pushing their opponents all the way again at Elland Road, but their winless run in the Premier League extends to nine games. They remain 17th, one point and one position above Everton.
Leeds travel to relegation rivals Everton next Saturday (kick-off 3pm) before hosting fellow strugglers Southampton on February 25 (kick-off 3pm).
Skysports