CAF CL: Yacouba dropped as Kotoko name squad for Kano Pillars tie

Head coach of Asante Kotoko Kjetil Zachariassen has named a 23-man squad for the clash against Kano Pillars in the CAF Champions League.
The Porcupines who are on their way to Accra to pitch camp will fly out of the country on Thursday to Nigeria to honour the first leg at the Sani Abacha Stadium on August 10.
According to sources, the squad will be trimmed to 18 before leaving the shores of Ghana. Missing in the list is Burkinabe international Songne Yacouba who has been in a tussle with the club over his impending transfer.
Below is the 23-man squad:
Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Kwame Baah, Osei Kwame
Defenders: Samuel Frimpong, Empem Dacosta, Augustine Sefah, Evans Owusu, Patrick Yeboah, Stephen Ayiku Tetteh, Habib Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu
Midfielders: Alexis Didi, Justice Blay, Jordan Opoku, Kelvin Andoh, Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah, Martin Antwi
Strikers: George Abege, Richard Arthur & Naby Keita
