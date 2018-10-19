Revive colt football- Gyan's advice to Normalisation Committee

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has sent an advice to the Normalisation Committee as they seek to bring football back to normalcy.Gyan has told the Normalisation Committee to revive the Colts system in the country.
The committee headed by Dr Kofi Amoah are charged to restructure Ghana football in six months time. With the Colts football dormant at the moment, the skipper has urged the NC to reanimate the system.
“I'll advice the Normalization Committee to find a way of reviving the Colts system in Ghana and most top players including myself, Sulley Muntari and, Stephen Appiah and Michael Essien played Colts football,” Gyan told Jefferies Sintim Koree on Zylofon Sports.
Colts football helped develop competent players for the Black Stars previous years ago.
