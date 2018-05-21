Richard Ofori up for Goalkeeper of the Season award in PSL

South African based Ghanaian Goalkeeper, Richard Ofori has been nominated for goalkeeper of the season award in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
Ofori, who plays for Maritzburg United, has been nominated following his sterling performances for his side.
Ofori has been a key part of the Maritzburg United team this season and often pulling impressive saves to keep his side in games.
The Ghana goalie joined Maritzburg United from Wa All Stars in July 2017 and has conceded 21 goals in the ABSA Premiership and four in the Nedbank Cup this season.
Richard Ofori, however, faces competition from Kaizer Chiefs Goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune and Dennis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Both goalkeepers have been in fine form for their respective clubs with Onyango especially helping Sundowns to successfully defend the PSL title.
Read also: Edwin Tuffour Frimpong returns to Liberty Professionals
Richard Ofori is also expected to man the post when the Black Stars play against Iceland and Japan in upcoming international friendlies in June.