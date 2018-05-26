First National Bank - Join our community

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom ruled out of Japan/Iceland friendlies

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghanaian striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has been ruled out of the upcoming Black Stars friendlies against Japan and Iceland.

The Jiangsu Sunning striker picked up an injury last weekend in his sides 2-0 defeat to Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League.

Boakye-Yiadom has since confirmed his unavailability for the two friendly games as he is currently receiving treatment on what seem to be a twisted ankle.

There has not been any confirmation from the Black Stars camp on whether Coach Kwesi Appiah will replace the injured striker ahead of the doubleheader friendlies.

Boakye-Yiadom has been ruled out for Ghana's friendliesBlack Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah is now left with three strikers namely Kwasi Okyere Wriedt of Bayern Munich, Emmanuel Boateng of Levante and Raphael Dwamena of FC Zurich.

The Black Stars take on Japan on May 30 before heading to Reykjavík for the clash with Iceland on June 7, 2018.

