Ronaldinho gives first interview since being arrested in Paraguay

Coronavirus: The different approaches to lockdowns in Africa African countries have fewer coronavirus cases than much of the world, but…

Italy allows Serie A sides to resume training on May 18 Serie A sides will be allowed to return to individual training on 4 May and…

Didier Drogba loses Cote d’Ivoire FA elections Didier Drogba Presidential ambition has been thwarted as he lost to his…

Coronavirus: Germans don compulsory masks as lockdown eases Germans have started wearing facemasks outside the home as new rules come into…