Sam Johnson advises Black Stars players to demand cash before they play

Ex-Ghana defenders Sam Johnson has advised the current crop of Black Stars players to insist on their money before they take to the field.
On his part, he fully supports the idea of players demanding for their monies even before they play in any tournament.
This is due to government failure to honour promises in time past.
The retired Johnson has revealed that they were subjected to hunger and made to play with empty stomachs when they went to similar competitions in the 1990s with the hope of getting their monies after the tourney, but were never given anything.
"As for money, I support it fully, they should take their monies before anything, look, they have robbed us for long and the young ones have learnt from it," he said on Angel TV.
"The young ones have seen what they did to us, and how some of us are leaving in poverty now."
"When they see you out there, people say all sort of things, that we played football for a long time, but didn't make something meaningful out of it."
"Meanwhile, our monies were not given to us, so as for money, I support fully,"
He, however, cautioned the Black Stars players of the need to produce results, once they have been paid.
