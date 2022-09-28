Samuel Boadu speaks for first time after Hearts of Oak departure

Samuel Boadu has spoken for the first time after the termination of his contract by Hearts of oak.
The club and Boadu on Tuesday agreed to bring their working relationship to an end.
In a statement, Boadu full of gratitude to thank Hearts of Oak fans, Board chairman Togbe Afede and management for their immense support during his stay at the club.
He added that it was a huge honour to have coached Hearts of Oak for the last two years.
"To a club and supporters I call family, to a chair I called father, to a mgt I called brothers and to players I called friends ..Tnx for the glorious moments we shared together…I am glad we won together and achieved the unimaginable in 2 years …see you around soon, Phobiaaaa," Boadu wrote on Twitter.
Hearts of Oak on Tuesday announced that Samuel Boadu is no longer their head coach.
The decision comes back on a poor string of results in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League and last season.
The club failed to win any of its last 5 games last season losing 4 games and drawing 1.
Boadu is yet to lead Hearts of Oak to victory in the opening 3 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.
In a statement, the club said the former Medeama trainer has left with his backroom staff which include his assistant Hamzah Obeng and goalkeeper's trainer Eric Amponsah.
The club thanked Boadu for his service and wished him well.