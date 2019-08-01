Samuel Owusu's Čukarički suffers Europa League elimination

Prime News Ghana

By Vincent Ashitey
Black Stars winger Sumeul Owusu failed to power Čukarički into the next stage of the Europa League qualifiers.

After playing a 0-0 draw away in the first leg, Čukarički were hopeful of seeing their opponents in Serbia but that was not to be.

The Ghanaian was on the losing side as they were whipped 3-1 at home by Norwegian side Molde to dent their hopes of making it into the Europa League qualifiers.

Owusu played the entire duration of the game as his effort was not enough to help see off Molde.

A disappointed Owusu wrote on social media: We fought well but thats football for u #EuropaLeaguequalification just came to an End #betterdaysahead #mygodcantfail #OSK1️⃣9️⃣1️⃣9️⃣🇬🇭🇷🇸🙏🏾

