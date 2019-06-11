AFCON 2019: Profile of Samuel Owusu

Samuel Kwame Owusu (born 28 March 1996) is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a winger for Serbian club Čukarički.
Born in Accra, Samuel Owusu played for Red Bull Ghana and Vision FC in his homeland, before moving abroad to Serbia and joining Radnik Surdulica in August 2014.
He made 12 appearances in the 2014–15 Serbian First League, helping the club win the title and promotion to the top flight. In the 2015–16 Serbian SuperLiga, Owusu started playing more regularly, scoring seven times in 30 games.
He signed a one-year extension with the club in May 2016.
In June 2016, Owusu was transferred to Turkish club Gençlerbirliği on a two-year deal with an option for another year. He made three appearances in the 2016–17 Turkish Cup, scoring one goal in a 6–0 home victory over Amed.
In August 2017, Owusu returned to Serbia and joined Čukarički, penning a three-year contract and receiving the number 19 shirt. He scored four times in 30 games during the 2017–18 Serbian SuperLiga.
In May 2019, Samuel Owusu was included in Ghana's 29-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. On June 10, he was named in the final 23-man squad that will represent the Black Stars during AFCON 2019.
