Solskjaer challenges Man United duo, confirms club captain

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have to follow Paul Pogba’s example and grab their opportunities when presented to them, that is Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s challenge to the Manchester United duo.
The caretaker manager earlier hinted that Lukaku and Sanchez might start in their next match and he has now challenged them to improve as Pogba has done since Jose Mourinho’s departure. The Frenchman scored twice against Huddersfield Town and was also voted man of the match. He also started and impressed against Cardiff City as he got back to the starting line-up. The former Juventus star had been frozen during Mourinho’s last minutes spell as United boss.
“I cannot do anything for their performances on the pitch. Paul has done it himself. The players have done the performances. I don't agree I've done that with Paul, and I can do that with Romelu and Alexis. It's up to them when they get a chance. That's the name of the game when you're a footballer. You've got to do it yourself. Yes, you want help from your manager and your team-mates. I give them some guidelines. There's been loads of talk about freedom of expression, but that's how I've always been as a manager.
"You can't tell all the players what to do. They are here for a reason - they are good players. It's up to them to use their imagination, creativity and enjoy playing for this club because that is the best time of your life. It's not a bad time being a manager either, for a little while.” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.
Read also: Arsenal boss Unai Emery charged with improper conduct
On who is the club’s captain, the Norwegian said that Antonio Valencia remains the choice despite rifts that had appeared between the full-back and sacked Mourinho. Ashley Young and David De Gea captained the Red Devils in their last two matches.
"Antonio is the captain. When he is properly fit and playing, he will wear the armband. He's going through a couple of tough sessions to get him ready for the busy period. There are not many better right backs going forward," the coach concluded.